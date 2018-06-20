Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Pulaski (Yankees) 1 0 1.000 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 1 1 .500 ½
Danville (Braves) 0 1 .000 1
Princeton (Rays) 0 2 .000
Burlington (Royals) 0 2 .000
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Bristol (Pirates) 2 0 1.000 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 2 0 1.000 -
Kingsport (Mets) 2 0 1.000 -
Johnson City (Cardinals) 1 1 .500 1
Greeneville (Astros) 0 2 .000 2

Wednesday's Games

Kingsport 8, Princeton 0

Bristol 11, Greeneville 0

Elizabethton 15, Burlington 3

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City 2, Bluefield 0

Thursday's Games

Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Danville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

