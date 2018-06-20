NHL handing out trophies at postseason awards show in Vegas - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NHL handing out trophies at postseason awards show in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The NHL is handing out its postseason awards in its annual gala show from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show will close with the awarding of the Hart Trophy for the NHL's most valuable player. The finalists in the wide-open race are Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar, New Jersey forward Taylor Hall and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon.

