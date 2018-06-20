Digital Dialogue: Police, NAACP to discuss body camera footage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Digital Dialogue: Police, NAACP to discuss body camera footage

(WWBT) -

Body cameras are meant as a way to add transparency to police work so the public can see police interactions.

There have been several controversial cases in our area, including, recently, one that led to a joint statement from police and the NAACP.

Join us at 3 p.m. Thursday for our next Digital Dialogue where we’ll be joined by the Chesterfield police chief and president of the Chesterfield NAACP to talk about that incident, as well many others that have caught the attention of millions.

During the Digital Dialogue, you can get your questions answered on Facebook Live, or you can observe the conversations on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.   

On Thursday, we'll answer your questions about the importance of police body cams, how you can see the videos and what happens when a violation is made or if a citizen makes a false complaint.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: HHS secretary wants to reunite families quickly

    The Latest: HHS secretary wants to reunite families quickly

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:01:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:36:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of PMQs at parliament in London. The British government is facing anoth...
    British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>
    British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United States is wrong to separate migrant children from their parents, but has rejected calls to cancel President Donald Trump's visit to Britain next month.More >>

  • Digital Dialogue: Police, NAACP to discuss body camera footage

    Digital Dialogue: Police, NAACP to discuss body camera footage

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:29 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:29:56 GMT
    During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

    Body cameras are meant as a way to add transparency to police work so the public can see police interactions.

    More >>

    Body cameras are meant as a way to add transparency to police work so the public can see police interactions.

    More >>

  • Woman stabbed in The Fan during robbery attempt

    Woman stabbed in The Fan during robbery attempt

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:26:48 GMT

    Richmond police say the woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Main Street.

    More >>

    Richmond police say the woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Main Street.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly