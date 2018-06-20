Digital Dialogue: Police, NAACP to discuss body camera footage

Body cameras are meant as a way to add transparency to police work so the public can see police interactions.
There have been several controversial cases in our area, including, recently, one that led to a joint statement from police and the NAACP.
Join us at 3 p.m. Thursday for our next Digital Dialogue where we’ll be joined by the Chesterfield police chief and president of the Chesterfield NAACP to talk about that incident, as well many others that have caught the attention of millions.
During the Digital Dialogue, you can get your questions answered on Facebook Live, or you can observe the conversations on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
On Thursday, we'll answer your questions about the importance of police body cams, how you can see the videos and what happens when a violation is made or if a citizen makes a false complaint.
