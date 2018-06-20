Report finds industrial chemicals more toxic than thought - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report finds industrial chemicals more toxic than thought

(Neil Blake /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, a couple kayak on the Rogue River adjacent to where Wolverine World Wide's tannery once stood, in Rockford, Mich. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is i... (Neil Blake /The Grand Rapids Press via AP). FILE- In this Aug. 14, 2017 file photo, a couple kayak on the Rogue River adjacent to where Wolverine World Wide's tannery once stood, in Rockford, Mich. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is i...

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A family of industrial chemicals turning up in public water supplies around the country is even more toxic than previously thought, threatening human health at concentrations seven to 10 times lower than once realized, according to a government report released Wednesday.

The chemicals are called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl. They were used in such goods as fire-suppressing foam, nonstick pans, fast-food wrappers, and stain-resistant fabric and carpet, but are no longer used in U.S. manufacturing. Water sampling has found contamination in water around military bases, factories and other sites.

Exposure at high levels is linked to liver damage, developmental problems and some forms of cancer, among other risks.

A draft of the report, by the Department of Health and Human Services' toxicology office, had set off alarms within the Trump administration earlier this year. A January email from a White House official, released under the Freedom of Information Act, referred to the findings as a "potential public relations nightmare."

The draft went under months of government review before Wednesday's publication, but the key finding - that the chemicals are dangerous at specific levels much lower than previously stated - was not changed.

The EPA, which scheduled a series of hearings on the chemicals, said last month that it would move toward formally declaring the two most common forms of PFAS as hazardous substances and make recommendations for groundwater cleanup, among other steps.

U.S. manufacturers agreed in 2006 to an EPA-crafted deal to stop using one of the most common forms of the chemical in consumer products.

The findings will likely lead state and local water systems with the contaminant to boost filtering.

"The more we test, the more we find," Olga Naidenko, a science adviser to the Environmental Working Group nonprofit, said Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

    After 4,000 episodes, a halt for Jerry Springer's show

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:42:22 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:34:12 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, TV talk show host Jerry Springer attends the premiere of the Discovery Channel's "Klondike" in New York. After more than 4,000 episodes of "The Jerry Springer Show," s...
    Producers quietly announce the end of new episodes of Jerry Springer's raucous talk show, which once challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.More >>
    Producers quietly announce the end of new episodes of Jerry Springer's raucous talk show, which once challenged Oprah Winfrey for daytime TV supremacy.More >>

  • The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 12:31:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:32:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

  • Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:21:49 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:03 PM EDT2018-06-21 00:03:08 GMT
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly