Kluber is first to 11 wins, Indians rout White Sox 12-0

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Corey Kluber became the first pitcher with 11 wins this season and Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis hit three-run homers as the Indians routed the Chicago White Sox 12-0 on Wednesday.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Kluber (11-3) allowed only a second-inning single past third base by Omar Narvaez and a third-inning walk to Charlie Tilson in seven dominant innings.

The right-hander struck out seven and retired the last 14 batters before giving way to George Kontos to begin the eighth. Josh Tomlin surrendered a double to Jose Abreu in the ninth before completing the combined two-hitter.

Kluber now has one more victory than Washington's Max Scherzer and the Yankees' Luis Severino.

Ramirez put the Indians ahead 3-0 in the first with his team-high 22nd home run off starter Reynaldo Lopez (2-5). He also extended his on-base streak to a career-high 28 games, scored three times and stole a base.

Kipnis' three-run shot and Edwin Encarnacion's two-run double were part of a six-run sixth against Bruce Rondon that pushed the lead to 11-0.

Yonder Alonso added three hits and Yan Gomes doubled twice for Cleveland, which swept the three-game series by a 24-5 margin. The Indians have won 17 of their last 21 games against Chicago at Progressive Field, including all six this season.

The White Sox matched their longest losing streak of 2018 at seven and fell to a season-low 25 games under .500. Manager Rick Renteria was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little in the sixth for arguing a strikeout.

Right-hander Lopez allowed five runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings and is 0-3 with an 8.31 ERA in three career starts against Cleveland.

Brantley was caught stealing in the third, ending the Indians' franchise-record run of 23 successful stolen base attempts dating back to May 23.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cleveland right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall was a late scratch with bilateral calf soreness. He was sidelined with a strained right calf from April 8-June 5 and missed six weeks in 2017 with a similar injury.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (4-7, 7.19 ERA) takes on Athletics RHP Chris Bassitt (0-2, 2.45 ERA) in the opener of a four-game series Thursday in Chicago.

Indians RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 3.97 ERA) faces Tigers RHP Mike Fiers (5-3, 4.09 ERA) as Cleveland continues its nine-game homestand Friday.

___

