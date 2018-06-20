Wake adds Villanova to 2020 schedule in series of changes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has added Villanova to its 2020 schedule while its game with Tulane that season has been pushed back to 2027.
Wake Forest officials announced a series of schedule changes Wednesday.
The Demon Deacons were scheduled to play Tulane on Sept. 5, 2020. When that game was moved back seven years, Wake Forest's visit to Old Dominion in 2020 was moved up two weeks to replace it. The Villanova game then will fill the ensuing opening on the schedule.
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>
Trinity rising senior Armando Bacot helped Team USA's U18 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas tournament in Canada this past weekend. Bacot says it was a great learning experience, as he now shifts his focus to his senior year with the Titans.More >>
Jalon Jones spent last season as the quarterback at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, but the Florida commit will return to Henrico High School to close out his high school career.More >>
Jalon Jones spent last season as the quarterback at St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, but the Florida commit will return to Henrico High School to close out his high school career.More >>
The Kickers will host RCD Espanyol on July 25 at City Stadium. The La Liga club will be in Richmond for six days and host practices open to the public, which will be announced at a later date.More >>
The Kickers will host RCD Espanyol on July 25 at City Stadium. The La Liga club will be in Richmond for six days and host practices open to the public, which will be announced at a later date.More >>