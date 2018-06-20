Wake adds Villanova to 2020 schedule in series of changes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Wake adds Villanova to 2020 schedule in series of changes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest has added Villanova to its 2020 schedule while its game with Tulane that season has been pushed back to 2027.

Wake Forest officials announced a series of schedule changes Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons were scheduled to play Tulane on Sept. 5, 2020. When that game was moved back seven years, Wake Forest's visit to Old Dominion in 2020 was moved up two weeks to replace it. The Villanova game then will fill the ensuing opening on the schedule.

