Northrop Grumman cutting hundreds of jobs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Northrop Grumman cutting hundreds of jobs

Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12) Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTER, VA (WWBT) -

Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after the state ended a contract with the company.

"Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide, offering an extraordinary portfolio of capabilities and technologies for applications from undersea to outer space and into cyberspace," the company says on its website.

Its Chester facility is at 11751 Meadowville Lane. 

According to Richmond Biz Sense, the company has worked a $2 billion contract from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) to oversee the state’s technology infrastructure.

Last month, VITA announced it would terminate that contract effective Aug. 17.

Northrop Grumman spokeswoman Jenna Gregory told Richmond Biz Sense the layoffs were due to the termination of the contract. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Business NewsRichmond Business NewsMore>>

  • Northrop Grumman cutting hundreds of jobs

    Northrop Grumman cutting hundreds of jobs

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-06-20 20:09:47 GMT
    Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)
    Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)

    Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after ending a contract with the state.

    More >>

    Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after ending a contract with the state.

    More >>

  • Northam approves $500,000 grant for media company expansion

    Northam approves $500,000 grant for media company expansion

    Friday, June 15 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:04:00 GMT
    Discovery Inc. will bring about 240 new jobs to Virginia. (Source: Discovery Inc.)Discovery Inc. will bring about 240 new jobs to Virginia. (Source: Discovery Inc.)

    Gov. Ralph Northam has approved a $500,000 state grant for Discovery Inc. to expand its technology and operations hub in Northern Virginia.

    More >>

    Gov. Ralph Northam has approved a $500,000 state grant for Discovery Inc. to expand its technology and operations hub in Northern Virginia.

    More >>

  • What NOT to buy and sell at yard sales

    What NOT to buy and sell at yard sales

    Friday, June 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-06-15 11:04:10 GMT
    It's prime yard sale season in Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)It's prime yard sale season in Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)
    It's prime yard sale season in Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)It's prime yard sale season in Central Virginia. (Source: NBC12)

    This is prime season for yard and garage sales with families all over Central Virginia hoping to clean out the clutter and make money in the process.

    More >>

    This is prime season for yard and garage sales with families all over Central Virginia hoping to clean out the clutter and make money in the process.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly