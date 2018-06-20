Northrop Grumman cutting hundreds of jobs

Northrop Grumman is laying off nearly 350 people, effective in August, in Chester. (Source: NBC12)

Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after the state ended a contract with the company.

Its Chester facility is at 11751 Meadowville Lane.

According to Richmond Biz Sense, the company has worked a $2 billion contract from the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) to oversee the state’s technology infrastructure.

Last month, VITA announced it would terminate that contract effective Aug. 17.

Northrop Grumman spokeswoman Jenna Gregory told Richmond Biz Sense the layoffs were due to the termination of the contract.

