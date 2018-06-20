Happ pitches 8 1-3 innings as Blue Jays beat Braves 5-4 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Happ pitches 8 1-3 innings as Blue Jays beat Braves 5-4

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - J.A. Happ pitched a season-high 8 1-3 innings to win his fifth straight decision, Kendrys Morales hit a two-run home run and the Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 Wednesday for Toronto's seventh win in eight home games.

Happ (9-3) allowed four runs and six hits, walked none and struck out eight. He's 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves.

Happ had retired 18 of 19 before Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis hit back-to-back singles with one out in the ninth.

Ryan Tepera came on and gave up an RBI single to Kurt Suzuki, struck out Charlie Culberson, then allowed an RBI single to Ender Inciarte, putting the tying run at second. Tepera finished it by getting Johan Camargo to fly out, earning his fifth save in eight opportunities

Morales, who turned 35 Wednesday, went 2 for 3 and scored twice. He homered in the first, walked and scored in the fourth, singled in the fifth, and flied out in the eighth.

Suzuki and Peter Bourjos hit solo home runs for the Braves, who lost for the second time in eight games. Atlanta began the day with an NL-best record of 43-29.

Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez (3-1) allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Sanchez is 0-2 with a 9.19 ERA in his past three starts against the Blue Jays.

Morales hit a two-out drive off Sanchez in the first, his sixth, but Suzuki connected in the second, his eighth, and Bourjos tied it in the third with his first homer of the season.

Toronto broke the deadlock in the fourth when Randal Grichuk hit an RBI double and Aledmys Diaz followed with a sacrifice fly.

Blue Jays infielder Yangervis Solarte made it 5-2 with a two-out RBI single off A.J. Minter in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Nick Markakis started at designated hitter, the first time this season he hasn't played one of the corner outfield spots.

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (shoulder) will be activated off the disabled list to start at the Angels on Saturday, manager John Gibbons said. Stroman is 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA in seven starts. ... 3B Josh Donaldson (left calf) left the team Wednesday and will continue working out at Toronto's spring training facility in Florida. Donaldson will not begin a rehab assignment until he is able to run the bases at full speed.

UP NEXT

Braves: Atlanta is off Thursday before opening a three-game home series against Baltimore on Friday. LHP Sean Newcomb (8-2, 2.70 ERA) starts for the Braves. Newcomb has won eight of his past nine decisions. The Orioles have not named a starter.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-5, 4.35) starts the opener of a four-game series against the Angels. Sanchez is 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in three June starts. LHP Tyler Skaggs (6-4, 2.81) starts for Los Angeles.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

