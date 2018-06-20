Get an up-close look at the GRTC Pulse service

The long-awaited GRTC Pulse transit service is just days away and on Wednesday members of the media got a first-hand look at the buses and new routes.

The public is invited to a grand opening for the Pulse system at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Maggie Lena Walker Memorial Plaza.

The service begins that day with free rides through June 30.

NBC12's Karina Bolster rode along the new routes on Wednesday and will have a full report on 12News at 5 and 6. Be sure to click play in the video above to see more!

Today @GRTCTransit is holding media tours for the new rapid transit @GrtcPulse route! The 7.6 mile route runs from Willow Lawn to Rockets Landing. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/H0NUoAYB6s — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) June 20, 2018

Different features with the @GrtcPulse include the platforms at the stations. This allows the bus to slide up to the platform and creates a level boarding process. This is different from other @GRTCTransit buses which "dip" down to allow passengers to board. #RVAnews #RVA #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/quy879GUwX — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) June 20, 2018

Also check out NBC12's Candice Smith giving a preview on Facebook on Wednesday morning:

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12