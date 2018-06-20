Get an up-close look at the GRTC Pulse service - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Get an up-close look at the GRTC Pulse service

By Karina Bolster, Reporter
GRTC Pulse will officially debut on June 24. (Source: NBC12) GRTC Pulse will officially debut on June 24. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The long-awaited GRTC Pulse transit service is just days away and on Wednesday members of the media got a first-hand look at the buses and new routes. 

The public is invited to a grand opening for the Pulse system at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Maggie Lena Walker Memorial Plaza. 

The service begins that day with free rides through June 30. 

NBC12's Karina Bolster rode along the new routes on Wednesday and will have a full report on 12News at 5 and 6. Be sure to click play in the video above to see more! 

Also check out NBC12's Candice Smith giving a preview on Facebook on Wednesday morning: 

