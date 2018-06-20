2 woman sought after theft from Best Buy in Hanover

These two women are accused of stealing from Best Buy and spraying an employee with mace. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Two women are accused of stealing merchandise from a Best Buy in Hanover County.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Battle Hill Drive for a reported robbery.

The woman allegedly put electronic items in an empty stroller and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

A Best Buy employee stopped the women and asked about the items in the stroller and was allegedly sprayed with mace.

The women left the store with the stolen merchandise in a black vehicle that did not have a license plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12