2 woman sought after theft from Best Buy in Hanover

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
These two women are accused of stealing from Best Buy and spraying an employee with mace. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office) These two women are accused of stealing from Best Buy and spraying an employee with mace. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

Two women are accused of stealing merchandise from a Best Buy in Hanover County.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 7200 block of Battle Hill Drive for a reported robbery.

The woman allegedly put electronic items in an empty stroller and attempted to leave the store without paying for the items.

A Best Buy employee stopped the women and asked about the items in the stroller and was allegedly sprayed with mace.

The women left the store with the stolen merchandise in a black vehicle that did not have a license plate on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

