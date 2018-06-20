Suarez scores as Uruguay and Russia advance at World Cup

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Uruguay's Cristian Rodriguez controls the ball during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe). Uruguay's Luis Suarez, center, scores the opening goal during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the group A match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the group A match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the group A match against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS

Associated Press

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (AP) - Luis Suarez put both Uruguay and host Russia into the second round of the World Cup while eliminating Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the same time.

Suarez scored the winning goal in his 100th international appearance for Uruguay, knocking in a corner kick from Carlos Sanchez in the 23rd minute to give the two-time champions a 1-0 victory over the Saudis on Wednesday.

It was the Barcelona striker's 52nd goal for his country in that century of games.

Besides scoring, Suarez led his team with a hard-working performance. He fell back to defend and raced forward on the counterattack.

Uruguay and Russia both have six points from their opening two matches, putting them into the round of 16. They will face each other on Monday in Samara with first place in Group A on the line.

