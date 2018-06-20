U-Haul company, employee charged in food truck explosion

(C.F. Sanchez /Philadelphia Daily News via AP, File). FILE - In this July 1, 2014 file photo, Philadelphia Police and Fire Department investigate the scene of a food truck explosion in the Northeast section of Philadelphia. Almost four years after the...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Almost four years after a Philadelphia food truck exploded into a fireball killing a woman and her teenage daughter, a U-Haul subsidiary and the general manager of one of its Philadelphia stores have been indicted.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced the charges of violating federal hazardous materials regulations against the U-Haul Company of Pennsylvania and Miguel Rivera this week. A lawyer for the company declined comment Wednesday. A lawyer for Rivera says he has consistently maintained his innocence.

Investigators say food truck owner, Olga Galdamez, took her propane tanks to U-Haul where they were filled despite being old and damaged. Galdamez and her 17-year-old daughter, Jaylin, died from burn-related injuries days after the July 2014 blast likely caused by a leak in one of those tanks.

