Box truck driver killed after striking tree in Brunswick County

A driver was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Brunswick County, according to Virginia State Police.

A box truck ran off the road and struck a tree head-on. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The driver has not yet been identified, and the cause of the crash is unknown.

A male passenger was transported to Community Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

