Box truck driver killed after striking tree in Brunswick County

A Best Buy employee stopped the women and asked about the items in the stroller and was allegedly sprayed with mace.More >>
A Best Buy employee stopped the women and asked about the items in the stroller and was allegedly sprayed with mace.More >>
A body was reportedly found in an SUV at a gas station near Route 1.More >>
A body was reportedly found in an SUV at a gas station near Route 1.More >>
Hurricane Season 2018 is well underway and it's interesting to note that the sea surface temperatures in the deep Tropical Atlantic are running well below normal for this time in June. In fact, they are the coldest they have been in the middle of June since at least the early 1980s!More >>
Hurricane Season 2018 is well underway and it's interesting to note that the sea surface temperatures in the deep Tropical Atlantic are running well below normal for this time in June. In fact, they are the coldest they have been in the middle of June since at least the early 1980s!More >>
There were no injuries, and nothing spilled from the tanker.More >>
There were no injuries, and nothing spilled from the tanker.More >>
A male passenger was transported to Community Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A male passenger was transported to Community Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention and ask the...More >>
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is drafting an executive action for President Donald Trump that would direct DHS to keep families apprehended at the border together during detention and ask the Department of Defense to help house them.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
Some of the many bones found include sawed-off femurs and limbs with bullet holes.More >>
Some of the many bones found include sawed-off femurs and limbs with bullet holes.More >>
Big Van Vader was a pro wrestling star in the U.S. and Japan.More >>
Big Van Vader was a pro wrestling star in the U.S. and Japan.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
Jared Wilson dashed through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and across a road to deliver the order.More >>
Jared Wilson dashed through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and across a road to deliver the order.More >>
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.More >>
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.More >>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.More >>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>