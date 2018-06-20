Tanker blowout leads to crash on I-95 north; charges pending

The crash occurred near Chamberlayne Road on Wednesday morning. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Charges are pending following a crash involving a tanker truck on I-95 north near Chamberlayne Road.

The crash occurred before 11 a.m. Wednesday when the tanker suffered a blown out tire, according to Virginia State Police.

Debris from the blowout impacted a car causing the driver to lose control, ultimately ending up facing south in the northbound lanes.

There were no injuries, and nothing spilled from the tanker.

The crash is being investigated.

