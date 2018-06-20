Road named in honor of fallen Chesterfield officer - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Road named in honor of fallen Chesterfield officer

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Gary Buro Way was revealed on Wednesday. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department) Gary Buro Way was revealed on Wednesday. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A Chesterfield County police officer who was killed on duty now has a street named for him.

The access road into Clover Hill Athletic Complex is now known as Gary Buro Way.

Buro was killed May 4, 2006, while responding to a domestic disturbance in Ettrick. Buro and another officer were both shot. Buro was killed and the other officer returned fire, killing the man who shot the two officers.

Buro was 34 years old and had been with Chesterfield police for five months at the time he was killed.

He had 11 years of prior law enforcement experience and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm.

