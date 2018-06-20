Kate Spade Foundation to donate $1M for suicide prevention - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kate Spade Foundation to donate $1M for suicide prevention

NEW YORK (AP) - Kate Spade New York has announced plans to donate $1 million to support suicide prevention and mental health awareness causes in tribute to the company's late founder.

To start, the company said Wednesday the Kate Spade New York Foundation is giving $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line , a free, 24-hour confidential text message service for people in crisis.

The company also said it will match public donations made to the service from June 20 through June 29, up to an amount of $100,000.

Kate Spade New York also says it will host a Global Mental Health Awareness Day for employees as part of its Wellness Program.

The 55-year-old fashion designer was found dead by suicide June 5. Her husband says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Spade was found dead June 5, not last month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:27:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:27 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:27:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>

  • Disney names new Animation, Pixar chiefs post-Lasseter

    Disney names new Animation, Pixar chiefs post-Lasseter

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-06-19 21:31:23 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:23:20 GMT
    Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn says Tuesday that Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter the successors to John Lasseter.More >>
    Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn says Tuesday that Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter the successors to John Lasseter.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly