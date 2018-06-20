Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Lawmakers rip tariffs enacted in name of national security

By KEVIN FREKING and PAUL WISEMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Lawmakers from both parties are criticizing tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on imported steel and aluminum products in the name of national security.

Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, says the tariffs are damaging the economy, hurting American consumers and disrupting relationships with long-time allies while giving China a free pass.

President Donald Trump took office promising to rip up trade deals and crack down on unfair trading practices.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is defending the tariffs as necessary to revive America's steel and aluminum industries.

Ross tells senators the tariffs will reduce imports to levels needed for the steel and aluminum industries in the U.S. to achieve long-term viability.

Because of the tariffs, Ross says steel and aluminum producers are already restarting idled factories.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

