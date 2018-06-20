Asian stocks mostly up despite underlying US-China tension - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Asian stocks mostly up despite underlying US-China tension

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatened ... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatened ...
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatene... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatene...
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatened ... (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Asian markets were mixed on Wednesday as traders sidelined tariffs that the U.S. and China have threatened ...

By NICOLA SHANNON
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) - Asian stock markets mostly rose Thursday as concern fades over the trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Uncertainty remains, but the original tariff threats made earlier in the week were not followed by material action.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8 percent to 22,734.28, but South Korea's Kospi edged down by 0.2 percent to 2,360.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was nearly unchanged at 29,682.78 and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China increased 0.6 percent to 2,934.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also climbed 1.2 percent to 6,247.00.

WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index rose 4.73 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,767.32. The Nasdaq composite gained 55.93 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,781.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 13.54 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,706.99, also closing at a record high. But the Dow industrials slipped 42.41 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,657.80. The Dow has fallen for seven days in a row, its worst streak in more than a year, although the losses have been fairly small.

TRADE TENSIONS: Markets have been on edge with the U.S. and China announcing tariffs on each other's imports and threatening more. After a global drop on Tuesday, markets rebounded Wednesday and remain stable as the sting of President Trump's tariff threats fade.

ANALYST'S TAKE: "Uncertainties surrounding how things are moving on Trump's trade deal, not only with China but also with other economies, are still out there, said Margaret Yang Yan of CNC Markets. "We need to see constructive move in trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing so that market confidence can be restored."

ENERGY: U.S. crude gained 3 cents to $65.74 a barrel and Brent crude, the international standard for oil prices, lost 13 cents to $74.61 a barrel in London.

CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 110.56 yen from 110.02 yen late Wednesday. The euro dropped to $1.1566 from $1.1572.

___

Follow Nicola Shannon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nicolavshannon

Her work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/Nicola%20Shannon

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-06-20 21:02:48 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:42:54 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018 file photo, Peter Fonda presents the Desert Palm achievement award at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif. Fonda has apologized for a l...
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>
    Peter Fonda apologizes for Barron Trump tweet saying first son be ripped from mother's arms.More >>

  • The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    The Mouse chases the Fox: Disney makes $71B counteroffer

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 12:31:30 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-21 05:42:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The potential for another media megadeal are sending shares of Comcast, Twenty-First Ce...

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

    The competition for Fox is heating up, as Disney is boosting its offer for the company to $70.3 billion.

    More >>

  • Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:21:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 21 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-06-21 04:22:32 GMT
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly