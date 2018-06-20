Arek, a retired Richmond K-9 dog, dies - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Arek, a retired Richmond K-9 dog, dies

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A retired Richmond police K-9 has died, the department announced on Twitter.

Arek worked for Richmond police from 2011 until February of this year.

Richmond police said Arek’s name will be added to its K-9 memorial.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly