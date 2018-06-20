Arek, a retired Richmond K-9 dog, dies

A retired Richmond police K-9 has died, the department announced on Twitter.
Arek worked for Richmond police from 2011 until February of this year.
Richmond police said Arek’s name will be added to its K-9 memorial.
RPD is mourning the recent loss of beloved retired K-9 Arek.— Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 20, 2018
K-9 Arek starting working with retired K-9 Officer Jimmy Turner in 2011. They worked as a team for 7 years before Arek retired in Feb.
K-9 Arek will be added to the memorial of all former RPD K9s who have passed away. pic.twitter.com/wm2OytoJdh
