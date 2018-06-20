EU to tax Harleys, bourbon and other US goods from Friday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

EU to tax Harleys, bourbon and other US goods from Friday

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union will from Friday start taxing a range of imports from the U.S., including quintessentially American goods like Harley-Davidson bikes and cranberries, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

The move by the 28-nation EU was expected to only next month, but EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Wednesday that they would introduce the tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros' ($3.4 billion) worth of U.S. products this week.

The goods targeted include typical American exports, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice, in a way that seems designed to create the most political pressure on Trump and U.S. politicians.

"We are left with no other choice," Malmstrom said in a statement. Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1. Europeans claim that is simply protectionism and breaks global trade rules.

"The rules of international trade, which we have developed over the years hand in hand with our American partners, cannot be violated without a reaction from our side," she said. "Needless to say, if the U.S. removes its tariffs, our measures will also be removed."

Trump said the measures against the EU are meant to protect U.S. national security interests, but the Europeans claim it cannot be that close allies, many of them NATO partners, would endanger U.S. security.

The EU exported some 5.5 million tons of steel to the U.S. last year. European steel producers are concerned about a loss of market access but also that steel from elsewhere will flood in.

Economists note that on the whole, the U.S. and EU tariffs will not immediately cause great damage to either side's economy. The EU does not rely on the U.S. as a market for its steel exports as much as Canada or Mexico, which are also being hit by the U.S. tariffs and stand to lose more.

However, experts say the risk that the sides could keep adding tariffs could hurt business confidence, weighing indirectly on the economy.

The EU, which is the world's biggest trading bloc, has taken its case to the World Trade Organization. If the WTO rules in its favor, or after three years if the case is still going on, the EU plans to impose further tariffs of 3.6 billion euros on U.S. products.

The spat comes amid a wider push by the Trump administration to hit other countries with tariffs that would reduce the U.S. trade deficit. Its biggest target has been China, against which Trump this week ordered new tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods. That comes after the U.S. put a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion of Chinese goods, to which Beijing responded by imposing an identical charge on the same amount of American goods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-20 15:21:49 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:33:19 GMT
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>
    Eva Longoria is a mom for the first time after giving birth to a son.More >>

  • Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 05:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:33:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel, at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Go...
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age"...More >>
    MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down while trying to read an exclusive Associated Press story about babies and toddlers taken from their parents at the southern border and being sent to "tender age" shelters.More >>

  • Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion's killers

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-06-20 03:31:32 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-20 16:33:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...(AP Photo/Terry Spencer). Fans and mourners of rap singer XXXTentacion pause by a memorial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, outside Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., where the troubled rapper-singer was killed the day before. The 20-year-old rising st...
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    A stream of mourners has been leaving mementos at the spot where rapper XXXTentacion was killed as he left a Florida motorcycle dealership.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly