ABC reaches settlement with man from violent 2015 arrest

You can support Chesterfield Police and Fire departments Wednesday evening at the "Boots vs. Badges" annual charity softball game, and help out students as well.More >>
You can support Chesterfield Police and Fire departments Wednesday evening at the "Boots vs. Badges" annual charity softball game, and help out students as well.More >>
If you've been targeted, contact the bank to get a new card issued.More >>
If you've been targeted, contact the bank to get a new card issued.More >>
Arek worked for Richmond police from 2011 until February of this year.More >>
Arek worked for Richmond police from 2011 until February of this year.More >>
Video showed Johnson being thrown to the ground by ABC agents during an arrest in Charlottesville on March 18, 2015.More >>
Video showed Johnson being thrown to the ground by ABC agents during an arrest in Charlottesville on March 18, 2015.More >>
A body was reportedly found in an SUV at a gas station near Route 1.More >>
A body was reportedly found in an SUV at a gas station near Route 1.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.More >>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.More >>
A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."More >>
A former campaign manager for Donald Trump has created a stir by dismissing a story about a girl with Down syndrome with a sarcastic "Wah wah."More >>
Jared Wilson dashed through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and across a road to deliver the order.More >>
Jared Wilson dashed through the Chick-fil-A parking lot and across a road to deliver the order.More >>
The jogger said her slimy sunscreen lotion helped her wriggle free from the man's grasp. He's now behind bars.More >>
The jogger said her slimy sunscreen lotion helped her wriggle free from the man's grasp. He's now behind bars.More >>
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.More >>
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.More >>
Eric Carey, who was twice shot in the head, was covered with a sheet where he remained on the street, still breathing, for an extended period until bystanders started shouting for the attention of first responders. The teen died later at the hospital.More >>
Eric Carey, who was twice shot in the head, was covered with a sheet where he remained on the street, still breathing, for an extended period until bystanders started shouting for the attention of first responders. The teen died later at the hospital.More >>
Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.More >>
Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.More >>