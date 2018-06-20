ABC reaches settlement with man from violent 2015 arrest

Martese Johnson, left, was injured during an arrest by ABC agents in 2015. (Source: NBC12)

Martese Johnson and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control have reached a settlement to the lawsuit stemming from a 2015 altercation.

Video showed Johnson being thrown to the ground by ABC agents during an arrest in Charlottesville on March 18, 2015.

Johnson was left bloodied by the incident.

He was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice, but the charges were later set aside by a judge.

The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing by either party, and ABC said in a press release that neither side was allowed to discuss the agreement further.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12