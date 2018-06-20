Impulse buying: Tips on how to stop drunk purchases

A Midlothian man says National General Insurance refused to pay for his damaged vehicle, until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>
A Midlothian man says National General Insurance refused to pay for his damaged vehicle, until 12 On Your Side got involved.More >>
Alcohol and online shopping really don't mix, according to some new research.More >>
Alcohol and online shopping really don't mix, according to some new research.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
A Mechanicsville family hires a contractor to build them a six-foot privacy fence. A year later, that $5,500 fence is leaning over with gaping holes.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
A Henrico woman wants justice after she says she received a bill from a collections agency for a debt that she didn't create.More >>
Earnest Wall received a high water and gas bill and did what anyone would - he reported it to City Hall. Soon, he was the subject of a fraud investigation.More >>
Earnest Wall received a high water and gas bill and did what anyone would - he reported it to City Hall. Soon, he was the subject of a fraud investigation.More >>