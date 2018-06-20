FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat Wednesday afternoon

It won't be as hot as Tuesday, but Wednesday has another chance of strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded central VA to a *slight risk* of severe storms (counties in yellow)

. That's a 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale. Main concern will be heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Peak time frame for the area will be 3-8pm. Richmond's best time frame will be 6pm.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for 6pm. The 5-6pm time frame looks to be prime time for #RVA

Stay safe and keep the NBC12 weather app nearby as you head out later today.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12