Suspicious death being investigated in Dinwiddie

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a suspicious death.
A body was reportedly found in an SUV at a gas station near Route 1.
The scene is still active.
Details on how long the body has been there or how the person died have not yet been released.
