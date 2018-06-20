'Boots vs. Badges' charity softball game supports Chesterfield students

The Boots Vs. Badges game is at 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Chesterfield Fire)

You can support Chesterfield Police and Fire departments Wednesday evening at the "Boots vs. Badges" annual charity softball game, and help out students as well.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at Matoaca Park off Halloway Avenue. SouthernSpun, Sweet and Savory Kitchen, will also be joining the teams, so come hungry.

This year, they're asking for school supply donations for Chesterfield students.

Items needed include:

ear buds

dry erase markets

small scissors

loose leaf paper

composition books

skinny markers

colored pencils

school glue

pencil pouches

subject dividers

