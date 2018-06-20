NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - June 20

Here’s a quick look at your morning news:

What’s Going On?

A grandmother who shielded children from gunfire is out of the hospital, but the bullet is not out of her.

A Richmond Realtor died while trying to save his daughters from a rip current.

A lengthy barricade situation at the Omni Hotel ended Tuesday without injuries.

A Thing to Know:

Make sure you hire licensed people to work on your property, otherwise this could be you.

How’s the Weather?

Afternoon storms have just gotten Wednesday labeled a First Alert Weather Day.

What Day is It?

Wednesday, June 20 – National American Eagle Day

Say What?

Coyotes have to eat too, but cats? Nature has no chill.

Did You See the Game?

There’s a softball tournament going on in Tennessee, but the action is not nearly as exciting as the fight between the players’ parents.

Adoptable Animal(s)

There are a lot of dogs available in Louisa. Actually, too many. So many, in fact, that adoptions are free today.

Final Thought:

"You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." – Mae West

