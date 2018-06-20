Fraudulent Amazon charges showing up on Wells Fargo bank accounts

Several Wells Fargo customers have reported fraudulent charges to Amazon on their accounts. (Source: NBC12)

Wells Fargo customers have reported seeing multiple fraudulent charges to Amazon on their debit cards.

As many as seven false charges have shown up in a 24-hour period, all to Amazon and all for customers of Wells Fargo.

The best advice available at this time is to log on to your account and check to see if you have been wrongly charged.

If you've been targeted, contact the bank to get a new card issued.

It is possible criminals are targeting frequent Amazon shoppers in an effort to conceal the activity on the cards. Double check your accounts to make sure any charges associated with your account are ones you made.

