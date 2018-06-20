9 sea turtles to be released Wednesday in Outer Banks

One of the sea turtles that will be released into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. (Source: North Carolina Aquarium)

Nine sea turtles are being released into the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Five green sea turtles and three Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles that were treated for cold stunning and one loggerhead turtle that was bitten by a shark were rehabbed at North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

They will all be released at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Coquina Beach along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The release is a joint effort by the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center and the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles.

