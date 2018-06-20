Woman stabbed in The Fan during robbery attempt

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening. (Source: NBC12)

A woman was injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning in the Fan District.

Richmond police say the woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Main Street.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect as a male wearing a navy blue hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

