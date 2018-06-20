Clarification: Commerce Secretary-Russian Company story - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Clarification: Commerce Secretary-Russian Company story

FILE - In this Monday, June 18, 2018, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at a National Space Council meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - In stories June 19 and 20, The Associated Press described the Russian company Sibur as a gas producer. The stories should have made clear that Sibur's gas production is only one of its activities. It is a petrochemicals company that produces liquefied petroleum gas as well as chemical products, plastics, gas liquids and other products.

