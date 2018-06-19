Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|1
|0
|1.000
|-
|Danville (Braves)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Burlington (Royals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Princeton (Rays)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|1
|0
|1.000
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|-
|Greeneville (Astros)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Tuesday's Games
Kingsport 7, Princeton 3
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton 6, Burlington 1
Pulaski 4, Danville 1
Bluefield 8, Johnson City 7
|Wednesday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Princeton at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
