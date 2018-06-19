1 person air-lifted after water rescue

A pastor at Grove Avenue Baptist Church has recently resigned.More >>
A pastor at Grove Avenue Baptist Church has recently resigned.More >>
At least one person was air-lifted Tuesday after a water rescue near Texas Beach.More >>
At least one person was air-lifted Tuesday after a water rescue near Texas Beach.More >>
A man from England flies more than 3,000 miles every two weeks to Richmond hoping a clinical trial can help him live longer as he battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease (ALS).More >>
A man from England flies more than 3,000 miles every two weeks to Richmond hoping a clinical trial can help him live longer as he battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease (ALS).More >>
Earlier in the day, we found the perfect person to offer our viewers a small but tasty way to stay cool: the newest member of the NBC12 family, Anthony Antoine!More >>
Earlier in the day, we found the perfect person to offer our viewers a small but tasty way to stay cool: the newest member of the NBC12 family, Anthony Antoine!More >>
A source says the man broke down the walls in between rooms and he was found under a mattress in the second.More >>
A source says the man broke down the walls in between rooms and he was found under a mattress in the second.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
Buster was having a good time until he noticed his owner was shooting a video of him.More >>
Buster was having a good time until he noticed his owner was shooting a video of him.More >>
A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media.More >>
A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media.More >>
The water coming out of faucets is BLACK, and residents in Mendenhall say there has been no boil water notice, and they have even been told the water is safe to drink!More >>
The water coming out of faucets is BLACK, and residents in Mendenhall say there has been no boil water notice, and they have even been told the water is safe to drink!More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."More >>
"God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."More >>
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.More >>
Two Akron Fire Department firefighters, Art Dean and Deann Eller are on paid leave pending an investigation into allegations that they created pornographic videos in an Akron fire station.More >>