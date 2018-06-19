1 person air-lifted after water rescue

One person was air-lifted after a water rescue at Texas Beach. (Source: NBC12)

At least one person was air-lifted Tuesday after a water rescue near Texas Beach.

Richmond Fire Department was called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. just south of Maymont.

Officials said a man was on the rocks and air-lifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12