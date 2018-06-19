Farmer PH double lifts Dodgers over Cubs in 1st game of DH

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda (18) wipes his face in the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ, left, and right fielder Jason Heyward try for the ball hit for a double by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig (66) during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chic...

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) points to Kyle Farmer after scoring during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (10) scores during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Matt Marton). Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes (15) scores during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer doubled sharply down the left-field line with two outs in the ninth to drive in two runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to edge the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Tuesday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Farmer lined a 2-2 pitch from Justin Wilson into the corner after Wilson had walked pinch-hitter Austin Barnes and Justin Turner singled. Entering the game, Farmer was hitting .226, but was 5 for 15 as a pinch-hitter.

Joc Pederson led off the game with solo shot and Yasiel Puig drove in a run with a bloop double in a rematch of the last two NL Championship Series.

Kris Bryant doubled twice and drove in two runs. Anthony Rizzo added an RBI single for Chicago.

Edward Paredes (2-0), the fifth of six Dodgers relievers, got one out in the eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Wilson (1-2) came one pitch away from earning his first save.

The Dodgers' Kenta Maeda struggled with his control in his second start since coming off the disabled list. The right-hander lasted 3 2-3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks.

Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings, walking five to increase his major-league leading total to 63. Chatwood hit Chris Taylor on the helmet with a pitch in the fourth, but Taylor remained in the game and tripled and scored in the sixth.

Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp and manager Dave Roberts were ejected in the fifth inning for arguing after home plate umpire Tripp Gibson called out Kemp on strikes. Yasmani Grandal was ejected in the ninth after he was caught looking.

The doubleheader was set up after Monday night's game was postponed by rain and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field.

The Dodgers played their first game at Wrigley Field since they advanced to the World Series with an 11-1 victory over the Cubs in Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 19. The teams also met in the 2016 NLCS, with Chicago advancing on its way to its first championship since 1908.

Pederson led off the first with his ninth homer, a line shot to the basket in right-center.

The Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the second. Chicago loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk, then Bryant's liner down the left-field line with two outs bounced up into the stands for a ground-rule double and scored two runs.

After Maeda was lifted with two outs in the fourth, Rizzo greeted reliever Adam Liberatore with an RBI single to left.

Los Angeles cut it to 3-2 in the sixth on Taylor's triple, followed by Puig's double that dropped between three Cubs in short center.

HOME SWEET HOME

Rizzo has RBIs in 10 straight home games, becoming the fourth Cub to do it since 1920.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP and ace Clayton Kershaw (strained lower back) is scheduled make a minor-league rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Omaha. According to manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings and 60 pitches. The left-hander's next appearance could be with Los Angeles. ... INF Chase Utley (left thumb sprain) could be activated off the DL later Tuesday or on Wednesday.

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish, out since May 26 with right triceps tendinitis, will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said the Cubs will determine the next step in Darvish's rehab program based on his response. . INF Javier Baez, hit on the elbow by a pitch in St. Louis on Sunday, didn't start but came into play second base in the seventh.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (1-2, 6.20) will come off the disabled list to start Game 2. Hill was placed on the DL on May 20 with a recurring blister on his left middle finger.

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (2-2, 3.31) will start the second game. The lefty is 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA in four starts since he was inserted into the rotation after Darvish was sidelined.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.