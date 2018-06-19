NBC12's newest member, Anthony Antoine, hands out popsicles in Richmond

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, so hopefully everyone is being careful and drinking plenty of fluids. Earlier in the day, we found the perfect person to offer our viewers a small but tasty way to stay cool: the newest member of the NBC12 family, Anthony Antoine!

NBC12 welcomed him to the team by making him stand outside in the heat.

Antoine went around town meeting new people and handing out popsicles - successful at the first task, not always at the second.

"Man down...Can we all just have a moment of silence for this popsicle? Good thing we got more."

If you did not get a chance to meet Antoine out and about in Richmond, don't worry - you'll see him here at NBC12, covering the news where you live.

