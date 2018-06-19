Russian fans celebrate once-maligned team as heroes

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Fans of Russia celebrate after the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - What a transformation. Russia's World Cup soccer team, metamorphosed from national laughingstock to heroes of the motherland in less than a week.

And no one is more stunned than their own fans.

Chants of "Ro-see-ya! Ro-see-ya!" reverberated through the St. Petersburg Stadium and along the nearby wind-whipped shores of the Baltic on Tuesday after Russia beat Egypt 3-1.

"Incredible!" said science student Daniil Stefaychuk.

Company manager Alexei Ivanov said fans deserve some of the credit: "When you're among your own, you're more confident."

The lowest ranked team in the World Cup, Russia is now all but guaranteed to advance to the next round.

That's a first for post-Soviet Russia, and a big boost to fans and President Vladimir Putin, who wants the tournament to help his country's image.

