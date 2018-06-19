Gov. Northam recalls VA National Guard from border amid family separations

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered troops and one helicopter to return from the southwest border amid the family separation controversy.

Four soldiers and one helicopter from Arizona have been recalled until the federal government ends its enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy that separates immigrant children from their parents.

Northam released the following statement:

“Virginia benefits from the important work of securing our border and we have a responsibility to contribute to that mission. However, we also have a responsibility to stand up to policies or actions that run afoul of the values that define us as Americans. Today I spoke with the Adjutant General of the Virginia National Guard and ordered him to withdraw four soldiers and one helicopter from Arizona until the federal government ends its enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy that separates children from their parents. “When Virginia deployed these resources to the border, we expected that they would play a role in preventing criminals, drug runners and other threats to our security from crossing into the United States—not supporting a policy of arresting families and separating children from their parents. “Let me be clear—we are ready to return and contribute to the real work of keeping our nation safe. But as long as the Trump administration continues to enforce this inhumane policy, Virginia will not devote any resource to border enforcement actions that could actively or tacitly support it. I urge President Trump and leaders in Washington to turn away from this zero-tolerance policy and come to the table on the real immigration reform this nation needs.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has also recalled three of the state's National Guard troops.

