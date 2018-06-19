Chesterfield Child Advocacy Center streamlines help for abused children

The Chesterfield Child Advocacy Center helps abused children get the resources they need for recovery. (Source: Chesterfield)

Abused children suffer not only from the person violating them, but from the lifelong scars that abuse leaves. This includes the trauma of reliving the abuse during repeated interviews with law enforcement, Child Protective Services and other agencies pursuing their case.

The Chesterfield County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) opened its doors in January to help streamline this process.

The Chesterfield CAC aims to give vulnerable children a safe space where they can reveal what’s happened to them as few times as possible. The children and their families also receive full access to counselors, crisis intervention, medical professionals and others aiding in their case, all in one place - even after their legal case ends.

"When the families are brought to the center, they are in crisis mode. They don't know what their child is going to say, and they don't know what's happened to their child 100 percent,” said Jenelle Beverly, a longtime child advocate and administrator at the Chesterfield CAC.

Beverly says in the past, the child would have to recount shuddering details, over and over again, as many different agencies are involved in one investigation.

"The police would be involved, and they would do an interview. The Child Protective Services team would be involved, and they would do an interview. [If] patrol got called out first…they did another interview,” she said.

Beverly says Chesterfield has seen an increase child abuse cases being investigated.

With the Chesterfield CAC, a child will be interviewed only once by a trained professional, in a safe setting. That interview is recorded and passed along to other agencies.

The back-and-forth can also be screened live by police, prosecutors, Child Protective Services and counselors, aiding in the child's case and recovery.

"Other allied agencies who are part of our multidisciplinary team are able to come and watch the interview as it's happening, so that they can also provide input to the forensic interviewer throughout the interview,” added Beverly.

If you believe a child has been abused, call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, or Chesterfield Child Protective Services at 804-748-1100. They'll guide that child and their parent or guardian to the Chesterfield County Child Advocacy Center, immediately.

