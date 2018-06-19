US Postal Service to release scratch-and-sniff stamps

Governor Ralph Northam has ordered troops and one helicopter to return from the southwest border amid the family separation controversy.More >>
Governor Ralph Northam has ordered troops and one helicopter to return from the southwest border amid the family separation controversy.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is responding to a barricade situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is responding to a barricade situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The United State Postal Service has created a summer treat for all ages with their new scratch-and-sniff stamps.More >>
The United State Postal Service has created a summer treat for all ages with their new scratch-and-sniff stamps.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle in Dinwiddie County.More >>
One woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle in Dinwiddie County.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Gerrymandering isn't just redistricting, and states are asking the courts to sort it all out.More >>
Gerrymandering isn't just redistricting, and states are asking the courts to sort it all out.More >>