US Postal Service to release scratch-and-sniff stamps

The United State Postal Service has created a summer treat for all ages with their new scratch-and-sniff stamps.

The stamp series, “Frozen Treats Forever,” has a sweet smell that features colorful popsicles.

“It’s a fun way to enjoy the stamps, but it’s even more fun to share the experience with your friends and family,” U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Finance and Planning Luke Grossmann said.

The scented stamps are set to be released Wednesday, June 20.

