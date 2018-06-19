Woman dies after ejected from car; infant unharmed

One woman is dead after being ejected from her vehicle on Monday in Dinwiddie County.

According to police, Krista Danielle Kendall, 30, of Emporia was driving southbound on Route 619 when she crossed over the center line and struck several trees on the other side of the road.

Police said Kendall was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. She died at the scene.

An infant was secured in a car seat and did not have any visible injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The child was placed in Child Protective Services.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

