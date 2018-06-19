It's hot outside ... and these workers have no way to escape it

Tuesday was another scorcher - and the hottest day of the year to date.

While many of us can enjoy the comfort of an air conditioned office, there are a slew of people working up a sweat outside.

Their work doesn’t go unnoticed. That’s why NBC12 ventured out to brave the temperatures too. We even curated a list of the most difficult jobs to do in the heat.

ROOFING AND CONSTRUCTION

As if having their backs up against the sun wasn’t trouble enough, it’s a workout just to get back down to the ground for a water, ice or Gatorade. Those who were working to beat the possible rain at A Ok roofers in Chesterfield say the job is hard, but eventually, they get used to it.

LAWN MAINTENANCE

Those working the lawns in Henrico on Tuesday said their sweat is their saving grace.

ICE CREAM/FOOD TRUCK DRIVERS

Have you ever been inside of an ice cream truck? Alex Whittler was and she said it was RIDICULOUSLY hot despite the freezers being at a cool negative 10 degrees.

OUTDOOR VENDORS

They consider themselves lucky when they can prop up a table in the shade. But the weather gets to them too and they’ve got to stop people in their tracks, give them a 30-second sales pitch and hope that’s enough to get the customer to take the bait.

TV REPORTERS

You know team 12 is always On Your Side! Our reporters and photographers brave the blistering weather to stay on your side, too. That means writing scripts in hot cars, waiting in the most random of places - often without a bathroom - carrying heavy equipment and asking the questions that matter most to you. (We try to do it with a smile). Every once in a while you all send us a little southern hospitality.

Just have to give a shoutout to the Metro Richmond Flying squad! They brought us water and are providing water and Gatorade to police and fire out here. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/9H5AZOOLvm — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 19, 2018

If you think your job is pretty hard to do outdoors and should be on the list, contact us.

You may end up on NBC12 the next time it’s hot as heck outside!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12