Richmond area pastor resigns: ‘God’s calling directed him to take his services elsewhere’

A pastor at Grove Avenue Baptist Church has recently resigned.

Dr. Mark Becton had been a longtime pastor at the church.

Reasons for his sudden departure remain unclear, but a church staff member said, “God’s calling directed him to take his services elsewhere.”

His services could be viewed Sundays on NBC12 at 11 a.m.

