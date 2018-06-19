Longtime Richmond area pastor resigns

A pastor at Grove Avenue Baptist Church has recently resigned.

Dr. Mark Becton had been a longtime pastor at the church. He released a statement that reads in part:

"Loree and I are confident the Lord is telling us to step away from Grove, and we are equally confident He has a fresh voice in mind for her. Loree and I step away for the same reason we came to Grove nearly 18 years ago. God said so. He’s made it clear after months of prayer and seeking Him in scripture. Therefore, we are eager to see what God has in mind for Grove."

His services could be viewed Sundays on NBC12 at 11 a.m.

