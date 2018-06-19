Police respond to barricade situation at Omni hotel

Richmond police were called to the scene at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

The Richmond Police Department is responding to a barricade situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

A source says someone discovered a note thrown out of a window reading "help."

Sources say the person in the room - a man - had a weapon.

A broken window was spotted at the 15th floor of the hotel:

Police were initially called to the area at 11:15 a.m.

The Richmond Police Department is on the scene, along with a SWAT team.

The barricaded person used something to knock out the window. Police say they are keeping the Las Vegas mass shooting in mind — why they want people to stay back. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/wTrk4EnOdd — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) June 19, 2018

