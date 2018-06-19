Police respond to barricade situation at Omni hotel - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police respond to barricade situation at Omni hotel

Richmond police were called to the scene at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12) Richmond police were called to the scene at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)
The Richmond Police Department is responding to a barricade situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

A source says someone discovered a note thrown out of a window reading "help."

Sources say the person in the room - a man - had a weapon.

A broken window was spotted at the 15th floor of the hotel: 

Police were initially called to the area at 11:15 a.m. 

The Richmond Police Department is on the scene, along with a SWAT team. 

