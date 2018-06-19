The Latest: Trade fight could slow US growth, economists say - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Trade fight could slow US growth, economists say

President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump gestures as he signs a "Space Policy Directive" during a meeting of the National Space Council in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence watches. AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an Economic Club of Detroit luncheon in Detroit, Monday, June 18, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on U.S.-China trade tensions (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Economists are starting to warn that the tit-for-tat tariff threats between the United States and China, should they all be implemented, would meaningfully slow U.S. growth.

Oxford Economics estimates that if President Donald Trump imposed the $200 billion in duties that he threatened to implement late Monday, and China responded in kind, U.S. growth could slow by 0.3 percentage point next year.

"It looks like the probability of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies is rising," said Louis Kuijs, an economist at Oxford Economics. "Attitudes seem to be hardening."

Tariffs are already raising costs for some goods. A punitive duty the Trump administration applied to lumber imports from Canada has raised the price of a new home by $9,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

___

11:14 a.m.

The top White House trade adviser, Peter Navarro, says Beijing "may have underestimated the resolve of President Donald J. Trump" by refusing to meet U.S. demands on trade and by threatening to retaliate against American trade sanctions.

Navarro, known for his hard-line approach to China, still says the U.S. is open to talks to resolve the dispute before it imposes tariffs on up to $450 billion in Chinese products.

"Our phone lines are open; they have always been open," he tells reporters.

Navarro also disputes any notion that the trade standoff would damage the broader relationship with China.

"This is a trade dispute - nothing more, nothing less," Navarro says. "President Trump has a great relationship with President Xi" Jinping of China.

___

10:30 a.m.

Spooked by worsening tensions over trade between the world's two largest economies, investors are selling stocks and commodities and buying safer assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq composite index have each dropped more than 1.4 percent in early trading. That follows brisk selling in international markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.8 percent and France's CAC 40 slipped 1.4 percent.

The sell-off came after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion in imports from China, and the Chinese government said it would retaliate.

Large U.S. companies with significant overseas business were hit especially hard. Boeing's stock shed 4.3 percent, Caterpillar 4 percent and GE 2.2 percent. Commodities such as oil, copper and soybeans fell.

Bond prices climbed as investors turned more cautious. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.88 percent from 2.92 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the US: ImmigrationMore>>

  • With eyes on midterms, Trump embraces immigration fight

    With eyes on midterms, Trump embraces immigration fight

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-06-19 23:21:26 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:06:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks in the Hall of Columns as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). President Donald Trump speaks in the Hall of Columns as he arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, to rally Republicans around a GOP immigration bill.
    President Donald Trump is stressing his hard-line immigration stance as he readies for a midterm election he views as a referendum on his protectionist policies.More >>
    President Donald Trump is stressing his hard-line immigration stance as he readies for a midterm election he views as a referendum on his protectionist policies.More >>

  • Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:59 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:05:55 GMT
    (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File). FILE - This is a Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2008 file photo, showing a general view of the Human Rights Room (Room XX) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Diplomats say the United...
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.More >>
    The Trump administration is poised to announce its departure from the United Nations' main human rights body in its latest withdrawal from an international institution.More >>

  • House GOP steps up FBI criticism in wake of internal report

    House GOP steps up FBI criticism in wake of internal report

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 20:12:57 GMT
    Friday, June 22 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-06-22 15:05:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before a House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on'Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before a House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform joint hearing on'Oversight of the FBI and DOJ Actions in...
    House Republicans are escalating their monthslong standoff with the Justice Department, saying the FBI hasn't adequately addressed bias within the agency and threatening to hold top department officials in contempt...More >>
    House Republicans are escalating their monthslong standoff with the Justice Department, saying the FBI hasn't adequately addressed bias within the agency and threatening to hold top department officials in contempt _ or even impeach them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly