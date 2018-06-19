Carytown real estate agent drowns while trying to save daughters

Charles Austin Joy died while trying to pull his daughters from a rip current. (Source: RNN)

A Hanover County real estate agent drowned in Atlantic Beach, NC, while reportedly attempting to save his daughters from a rip current.

Charles Austin Joy, 48, of Beaverdam, died Monday night in Atlantic Beach, NC, after swimming out to rescue his two daughters, according to the "Carteret County News-Times," a newspaper based in the area.

Joy was found in cardiac arrest by fire and EMS officials when they arrived on scene.

Joy worked at Spotts and Carneal as a leasing and sales agent in Carytown. The firm issued a statement praising Joy’s love of the Carytown District.

"To his associates at the company, he will always be remembered for his snappy dress, honesty and loyalty to the customers and friends," the firm said. "He will be sorely missed."

The News-Times reported Joy’s daughters made it back to shore safely.

