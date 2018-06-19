Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C... (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.

Russian news reports quoted local police as saying that the stolen items included a variety of luxury watches, numerous pieces of jewelry and other belongings. They said a thief apparently got into Maluma's room posing as his guest while the singer was absent. It wasn't immediately clear when the theft took place.

The value of the items was estimated at more than 50 million rubles (about $800,000). An official investigation is underway.

Maluma traveled to Saransk Tuesday where Japan beat Colombia 2-1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:35:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>

  • Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:00:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:33:34 GMT
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in...More >>
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire.More >>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:32:18 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly