Free meals being offered to children this summer

The Richmond Police Department is responding to a barricade situation at the Omni Richmond Hotel on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
If you see an animal left unattended in a vehicle, alert any nearby businesses to make an announcement to alert the vehicle’s owner or call 911.More >>
Charles Austin Joy, 48, of Beaverdam, died Monday night in Atlantic Beach, NC, after swimming out to rescue his two daughters, according to the "Carteret County News-Times."More >>
The Pulse isn't the only new bus service coming to Richmond this Sunday. Residents will also have the option of trying out a new bus stop just off DMV Road near the Science Museum.More >>
Petersburg City Public Schools is offering free meals to children 18 years old or younger.More >>
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.More >>
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.More >>
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.More >>
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.More >>
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
African-American communities mark Juneteenth each year with barbecues, music, prayer, reunions and pilgrimages back to Galveston.More >>
Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta by rappeling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot.More >>
