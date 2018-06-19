Free meals being offered to children this summer

The meals are open to all children under the age of 18. (Source: File Photo)

Petersburg City Public Schools is offering free meals to children 18 years old or younger.

Summer meals are open to all children.

No paperwork or proof of income is required.

The schools have been offering free breakfasts and lunches to every student, every school day since 2014, under the Community Eligibility Provision of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

SITES AROUND PETERSBURG:

Serving breakfast and lunch Mondays through Fridays

Boys and Girls Club (816 E. Bank St., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast 9:30-10:30 a.m. and lunch 12:30-1 p.m. June 18-Aug. 24.

Serving breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays

Alternative Counseling (17 Hollyhill Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805) will serve breakfast 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch 12:10-12:30 p.m. July 25-Aug. 3.

Serving breakfast only Mondays through Thursdays

Agape (233 S. Adams St., Petersburg, VA 23803) will serve breakfast 9:30-10 a.m. June 25-Aug. 3.

Serving lunch only Mondays through Thursdays

Resources for Independent Living (1845 Fort Mahone St., Suite A, Petersburg, VA 23805) will serve lunch at 12:15-12:45 p.m. June 25-July 26.

All sites will be closed on July 4-5 due to the Fourth of July holiday.

If you are unsure of which site is closest, text FOOD to 877-877, and a list of site and hours will be sent to you.