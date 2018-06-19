Heat prompts warnings about animals left in cars

Leaving an animal in a car on a hot day can be considered animal cruelty. (Source: Pixabay)

With Tuesday’s heat index expected to approach 105 degrees, the Heritage Humane Society is issuing a warning about keeping animals safe in the heat.

The danger is not just in leaving a pet in a car but also for animals that are left outside with no protection from the sun.

In Virginia, leaving an animal in a hot car can result in the owner being charged with animal cruelty.

Citing the American Veterinary Medical Association, the Humane Society said the temperature in a car can increase by 20 degrees in 10 minutes on a hot day, and the temperature continues to increase the longer it is left in the sun.

Parking in the shade or rolling a window down part-way is not enough to provide an animal enough relief from the heat. Temperatures inside a parked car can become deadly to animals when the outside temperature is at least 72 degrees.

If you see an animal left unattended in a vehicle, alert any nearby businesses to make an announcement to alert the vehicle’s owner or call 911.

Emergency responders can break into a vehicle if an animal is in distress inside.

On Monday, Richmond police tweeted a picture of a K-9 puppy eating ice as a reminder to keep yourself and your pets hydrated.

It’s hot out there! Our officers are keeping our K-9 puppies in training hydrated and indoors. Don’t forget about your pets! (Photo Credit: Meg Belcher) pic.twitter.com/dat4PrGyHj — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 18, 2018

