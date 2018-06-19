Virginia Kennel Club hosting dog show this weekend - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Kennel Club hosting dog show this weekend

Dogs will compete for the Best in Show title. (Source: FILE IMAGE) Dogs will compete for the Best in Show title. (Source: FILE IMAGE)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Virginia Kennel Club will host two dog shows this Saturday and Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

There will be 1,200 dogs representing more than 160 different breeds – all competing for the Best in Show title.

