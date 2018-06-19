Virginia Kennel Club hosting dog show this weekend

A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure. (Source: WXYZ/Jessa Lavely/CNN)More >>
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure. (Source: WXYZ/Jessa Lavely/CNN)More >>
The rapper was shot in his car in Deerfield Beach, about an hour north of Miami.More >>
The rapper was shot in his car in Deerfield Beach, about an hour north of Miami.More >>
The family of 2-year-old Cody Wyman thought the locked pool ladder was safe. (Source: Family/WPRI/CNN)More >>
The family of 2-year-old Cody Wyman thought the locked pool ladder was safe. (Source: Family/WPRI/CNN)More >>
A Greenville, SC police officer responded to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video.More >>
A Greenville, SC police officer responded to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>