Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Japan princess in Russia to support team at World Cup

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado waves from the VIP stand prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko). Japan's Princess Takamado arrives to watch the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). Japan's Princess Takamado, right, applauds prior to the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

SARANSK, Russia (AP) - A Japanese princess is supporting her nation's team at the World Cup, becoming the first member of Japan's royal family to visit Russia in more than a century.

Princess Hisako of Takamada appeared Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, where Japan beat Colombia 2-1, and waved to spectators.

She arrived Monday in Russia and will stay through June 26, and is expected to attend Japan's next two group stage matches against Senegal and Poland.

Her visit is the first such trip by a Japanese royal since 1916.

Russia and Japan have been locked in a territorial dispute over four contested islands, which the Soviet Union took at the end of World War II. It has kept the two nations from signing a peace treaty formally ending their hostilities.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Colombian singer at World Cup reports hotel theft in Moscow

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:35:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...(AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018 file photo, Colombian singer Maluma, right, gestures next to Mexico goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona, left, at the end of a training session of the Mexico national soccer team at the World C...
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>
    Russian police say that $800,000 worth of valuables have been stolen from Colombian singer Maluma's hotel room in Moscow while he's visiting Russia to support the Colombia team at the World Cup.More >>

  • Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Saudi entertainment chief sacked after conservative backlash

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 5:00 AM EDT2018-06-19 09:00:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:33 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:33:34 GMT
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in...More >>
    Saudi King Salman has sacked the head of the country's entertainment authority after religiously-conservative citizens took to social media to denounce a Russian circus show that showed female performers in tightly-fitted attire.More >>

  • Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Deputies search for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion slaying

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-19 04:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 19 2018 12:32 PM EDT2018-06-19 16:32:18 GMT
    (Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...(Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department via AP). This undated mugshot released by the Miami- Dade Corrections &amp; Rehabilitation Department shows rapper XXXTentacion. Authorities say troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion has been fatal...
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    Investigators in Florida say they don't have a motive and have made no arrests in the death of troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly